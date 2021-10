Everyone outside of the St. Louis Cardinals organization knows next to nothing about why Mike Shildt was fired. We know even less about the nature of these “philosophical differences” that John Mozeliak cited as the reason for the dismissal. While much is still unknown, Mozeliak did declare the importance of having a pathway for prospects to make their way to St. Louis. This has long been a goal of the franchise, and it appears that it will remain an emphasis going forward. It is unknown if Shildt disagreed with the front office on this, but this statement from Mozeliak could lead to some clues as to how this offseason will be handled.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO