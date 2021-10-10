CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Calls rise in Italy to ban pro-fascism groups after rampage

By FRANCES D'EMILIO
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Left-leaning Italian lawmakers and politicians on Sunday called for measures to outlaw pro-fascism groups a day after anti-vaccine protesters, incited by extreme-right leaders, stormed a union office in Rome. Twelve protesters were either detained or arrested, authorities said Sunday, including Giuliano Castellino, leader of the extreme-right Forza...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pressure mounts in Italy to dissolve neo-fascist group after riots

ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy's government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused...
PROTESTS
froggyweb.com

Italy’s unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest workers’ unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend’s violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after thousands...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy's most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head of the CGIL union confederation, Maurizio Landini, led the protest with other labor leaders under the slogan: “Never again fascism.” Organizers put the crowd assembled in front of St. John Lateran basilica for the protest at 100,000-strong, Some participants waved flags reading “Si Vax,” a direct retort to the protesters armed with sticks...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Giuseppe Conte
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Computers#Fascism#Protest Riot#Ap#Italian#Forza Nuova#Labor Unions#Via Veneto#House#Mass
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
houstonianonline.com

Free trade with China is over for the United States

In the summer of 1915, during the first year of World War I, a British official from the Ministry of Mansion settled in Switzerland. Objective: To enter into a transaction from neutral territory, the Germans, in other words, would provide the enemy with a military telescope that the British did not have. London, sending rubber from the tropics, the Germans – those with some colonies – were in disbelief.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Place
Rome, IT
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy