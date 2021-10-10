CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Does Nathan Eovaldi Thrive In Playoffs? Red Sox Pitcher Explains

By Adam London
Some pitchers simply are not cut out for performing under the bright lights that come with postseason baseball. Nathan Eovaldi is not one of those pitchers. Eovaldi has been a playoff dynamo since joining the Red Sox in 2018. The right-hander’s contributions to Boston’s World Series championship that season cannot be understated, and his 5 1/3-inning gem against the New York Yankees last Tuesday helped the Sox get into the dance this October.

