Why Does Nathan Eovaldi Thrive In Playoffs? Red Sox Pitcher Explains

Look, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The 2004 ALCS didn’t just break the Championship drought in Boston, it also helped us shake that “can’t beat New York when it counts” monkey off our back. Generations grew up hearing the legend of Bucky Dent. Some of us still have nightmares about our humbling in the 1999 ALCS and the “phantom tag” from Chuck Knoblauch. I don’t even want to mention how many years the 2003 ALCS took off my life.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO