Environment

Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

By The Associated Press
mprnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people young and old marched through Brussels on Sunday to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow starting this month. Some 80 organizations took part in the protest, aiming for the biggest such event in the European...

www.mprnews.org

