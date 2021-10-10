Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

Second Nature’s Climate Action Pursuit offered a wide variety of workshops and keynote speakers surrounding the topic of climate justice. I was honored to attend a conference with so many open minded people who were willing to not only learn, but to join the conversation. The keynotes I attended, Federal Research Priorities for Equitable Climate Solutions and The Truth about the Roots of the Climate Crisis and the Path Forward, featured engaging speakers who completely drew the audience into their presentations. Dr. Sethurman Panchanathan, Director of the National Science Foundation, spoke during the Federal Research Priorities keynote and explained how NSF is working to fight Climate Change. Panchanathan presented NSF’s work, explaining that NSF’s research is able to give us insight into the climate by giving us knowledge on how to act. He took the audience through the work that has been done and will be done by NSF to fight the climate crisis. I left his keynote feeling informed and hopeful for the future work of NSF.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO