Lakers News: Metta World Peace Gives His Take on Team's Championship Aspirations

The narrative of the Lakers being too old has been percolated ever since general manager Rob Pelinka started adding pieces around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. This topic of discussion hinges on how the Lakers perform throughout the season. If they start going on a winning streak, the age jokes will diminish, but when there’s any sort of struggles or injuries, that talk will start circulating again.

Even LeBron James has thought that talk as amusing recently.

“The narrative about our age, I kind of laugh at it. I actually do really laugh. I’m not just saying that.”

Former Lakers champion Metta Sandiford-Artest, formerly Ron Artest, jumped on Twitter to talk about that old age narrative with this current Lakers’ roster.

“The Lakers are the oldest team in the league but they’re not super old. They’re not all, you know, 39, 40. They right on the edge of being old…They in a unique situation, we won a title [when] we like 29 or 30. Jordan won his last title, he was probably like 34…with that being said, you got a bunch of Hall-of-Famers whose just exiting their primes. They have the intelligence, they still have the physical capabilities. This is one of the reasons why I think the Lakers have the opportunity to win the Finals.”

Artest has always been honest when giving his takes on anything. He presents a valid point, as a lot of the new veterans that joined the Lakers are old, but they are not completely washed. They still possess the capable basketball acumen and experience to combat the younger opponents around the league. Plus, the medicine and training today is much more advanced than it was even five years ago, as many athletes still manage to perform at a high level even when they get close to 40.

James has been a tactician his entire career on how to adapt and gain the upper hand on his opponents at every stop he has been at. There has always been doubt at every point in his career, and he has always managed to distinguish those throughout. It has really gotten to the point where we should really see it to believe it in terms of shortcomings in his long storied career.