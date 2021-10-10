CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Cabins Criptograma Crate

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Costa del Mar - Serpentino Park - El Ojo Cenote - El Dorado Cabins. This Criptograma Crate can be found among the El Dorado Cabins: look for a tall blue metal tower with a water tank on it. You can get on top of it using the Grapple Point.

Vencejo Libertad Crates

Found in a cave South of Tocoloro Ridge and North-West of Armonia. While it is in Vencejo, it’s actually more easily accessed from the Quito side where Armonia is. Locate the Libertad Path that runs South along Tocoloro Ridge and you’ll eventually bump into a shelter near a fishing spot (you can also drop in via the gaping hole in the roof). Enter the cave here and climb along the left-hand wall, where you’ll find the chest in an elevated spot behind some bushes.
Cabins by the Lake

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the Cabins by the Lake mission in Act 3: Dr. Rogers Neighborhood. Listed below is the complete Cabins by the Lake Walkthrough and strategy guide. Continue to the Finley Estate.
Costa del Mar FND Crate 22

Approach this either from where Caverna River GDP Depot is, or slip through a nearby hole in the wall at the North end of the tunnel. Here, search near the North tunnel for a green tent: the FND Crate will be to the right of it among boxes and other crates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado#Costa Del Mar#Crate
