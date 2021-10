VITALS: : Duncan Robinson ended the season hitting a three-point field goal in 48-straight games, the third-longest streak in team history, and one short of tying the second-longest held by Rafer Alston ... The Heat ended last season scoring at least 100 points in 18 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history ... The Heat and Hawks meet for the 24 th time in preseason history. Miami is 14-9 all-time in preseason action versus Atlanta, including having won the last four-straight preseason meetings. ... Miami is 2-4 all-time in preseason action versus Houston. Miami has sold out 451-straight overall games, which includes both the regular season and playoffs, the sixth-longest sellout streak in NBA history.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO