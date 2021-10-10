Happy 60th, Tootsie’s!

The Final Countdown, Benny and the Jets, and thanks to a particularly obnoxious neighbor back when I lived in New Mexico, One of These Nights. Dear god please make it stop. Pretty much everything Paul McCartney and Wings did, but if I had to single out one song of theirs, it’d be Band on the Run. Everything about that song blows. It’s like Paul wanted to try his hand at prog rock but wrote that tune while being sleepy. It’s so uninspired and boring and obnoxious.

