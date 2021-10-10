CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Happy 60th, Tootsie's!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTootsie’s Orchid Lounge turned 60 years old this week, and here is a handful of our favorite photos from the iconic honky tonk.The establishment has quite the storied history on Lower Broadway. After all, this is the place where proprietor Tootsie Bess let a young, unknown songwriter named Willie Nelson play a record he had just cut on the bar’s jukebox. The song, 'Crazy,' launched his fabled career and is just one of the many legends associated with the place.For more photos from Tootsie’s, visit Tennessean.com.

TOOTSIE coming to Shea’s Oct. 10-16

Shea’s Performing Arts Center will presnt the hit comedy musical, Tootsie, from October 10th through October 16th! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of New York actor Michael Dorsey. Dorsey is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that his agent can...
Jackson sings with daughter, marks

Dave Paulson Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE Friday was a night to remember for Alan Jackson as the country star headlined Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — his first full concert in Music City in four years. Along with 'It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere,' 'Chattahoochee' and many more of his...
Reba McEntire on being ‘Revived, Remixed, (and also) Revisited’

Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE. More than 40 years after her first hit, Reba McEntire’s songs endure — and they keep finding new lives. Last year, out of the blue, her 2001 hit “I’m a Survivor” became an unlikely (is there any other kind?) TikTok sensation. It’s a reminder of the Country Music Hall of Famer and television star’s universal appeal.
The musical “Tootsie” is nonstop laughter at Shea’s

)The national touring production of “Tootsie” that opened at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre this week is wonderfully fun. It has a superior score by David Yazbek, and is smartly staged. The choreography is witty and precise. Best of all, this show is genuinely, cleverly, irresistibly funny. Based on the 1982 Dustin...
WRUP: Who’s happy eating today edition

The Final Countdown, Benny and the Jets, and thanks to a particularly obnoxious neighbor back when I lived in New Mexico, One of These Nights. Dear god please make it stop. Pretty much everything Paul McCartney and Wings did, but if I had to single out one song of theirs, it’d be Band on the Run. Everything about that song blows. It’s like Paul wanted to try his hand at prog rock but wrote that tune while being sleepy. It’s so uninspired and boring and obnoxious.
Looking back 50 years to Nashville’s country stars

Jeremy Harmon Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE Nashville is no stranger to country music superstars as seen in these photos from events surrounding the CMA awards in 1971. The Ryman was center stage for luminaries like Dolly Parton, Charlie Pride and Porter Wagoner. Bill Monroe, Roy Acuff and other Opry stars were on hand as well. For more photos, please visit tennessean.com.
Kistlers' 60th anniversary

Ellis and Connie Gibson of Kistler will celebrate their 60th anniversary. They were married Oct. 7, 1961. They have one son, Richard (Annette) Gibson, and two grandchildren, Chelsie and Zach Gibson. “Happy 60th anniversary, Connie Gibson! I love you, Ellis.”. Send your wedding, engagement and anniversary announcements to lbnews@hdmediallc.com.
Adele’s New Happiness And Upcoming Album

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 12: Adele accepts the Grammy Award for Song of the Year during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, live on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images) (CNN) — Adele is opening up about...
The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Musical ‘Invincible’ Gets L.A. Industry Presentation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Invincible: The Musical,” Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Broadway-bound show based on “Romeo and Juliet,” will have an invite-only industry presentation at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles Nov. 10-12. Named for Benatar’s famous 1985 single, “Invincible” features music from both Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with book by Bradley Bredeweg, direction by Scott Schwartz, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers. The musical follows two star-crossed lovers searching for peace in 21st century Verona as the newly elected chancellor Paris sets...
The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
