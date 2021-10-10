Happy 60th, Tootsie’s!
Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge turned 60 years old this week, and here is a handful of our favorite photos from the iconic honky tonk.The establishment has quite the storied history on Lower Broadway. After all, this is the place where proprietor Tootsie Bess let a young, unknown songwriter named Willie Nelson play a record he had just cut on the bar’s jukebox. The song, 'Crazy,' launched his fabled career and is just one of the many legends associated with the place.For more photos from Tootsie’s, visit Tennessean.com.nashvilletennessean-tn-app.newsmemory.com
