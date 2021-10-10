UNC’s Mack Brown: ‘The expectations of us being at top 10 team were wrong’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, North Carolina quickly lost control, ultimately losing Saturday's game to Florida State, 35-25, and falling to 3-3 on the season. The Tar Heels' defense wasn't able to stop the FSU offensive attack that was led by quarterback Jordan Travis, who ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Travis also threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns, completing 11 of his 13 passes. FSU running backs Treshaun Ward and Jashaun Corbin combined for 129 yards on the ground. The North Carolina offense amassed 432 yards of total offense but penalties, drops and turnovers kept the Tar Heels from being able to capitalize on drives. Sam Howell once again led the rushing attack with 111 yards on 11 carries. Howell also threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns but did throw an interception. Josh Downs continued to be the go-to receiver, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

