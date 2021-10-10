CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC’s Mack Brown: ‘The expectations of us being at top 10 team were wrong’

Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown talks about the national media expectations of his Tar Heels being a top 10 team. Brown spoke to reporters following the Tar Heels loss to Florida State.

www.newsobserver.com

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Ridiculous Comment

Following a stunning loss to Florida State on Saturday night, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Tar Heels entered the 2021 college football season with plenty of hype. North Carolina was a top-10 team coming into the season and quarterback Sam Howell was seen as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Manny Diaz did not enjoy his handshake with Mack Brown

Manny Diaz did not enjoy his postgame handshake with Mack Brown nearly as much as the North Carolina head coach did. The Tar Heels beat the Hurricanes 45-42 on an interception in the final 10 seconds of the game. The outcome was so heartbreaking that Miami’s quarterback was left crying on the field (see it here).
COLLEGE SPORTS
heraldsun.com

Can UNC’s Mack Brown finally beat his alma mater?

The News & Observer's C.L. Brown previews the North Carolina Tar Heels football game against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Coach Mack Brown is 0-7 against FSU. What will it take to get a victory this year?
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

LOOK: UNC Players Unveil Mack Brown's New Office With Full House Parody

Since the return of Mack Brown in 2018, North Carolina has gone to incredible lengths to make its football facilities more appealing to high school recruits. These much-needed improvements include a new weight room, an updated locker room, and now, a futuristic office for head coach Mack Brown. In a...
NFL
heraldsun.com

UNC-Florida State live updates: Mack Brown can’t get his first win over his alma mater

North Carolina coach Mack Brown faces his alma mater as Florida State visits Kenan Stadium for an ACC football matchup in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 ACC) have never beaten the Seminoles (1-4, 0-1) during Brown’s tenure. He had six losses during his first coaching stint at UNC and last season lost 31-28 in Tallahassee despite being ranked No. 5 in the nation. Carolina is a three touchdown favorite when the game kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is in Chapel Hill for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

Travis, Seminoles continue their mastery over Brown, UNC

CHAPEL HILL — Some of the best quarterbacks in college football history have played at Florida State, including three Heisman Trophy winners. Current starter Jordan Travis isn’t even close to making that list. Unless he’s playing North Carolina. For the second straight year, the Seminoles sophomore carved up the Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ourcommunitynow.com

Mack Brown torched after Florida State win over North Carolina

Mack Brown has seen better days as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. His team's 35-25 loss to Florida State at home on Saturday marked the program's second straight to the Seminoles, this one coming as a 17-point underdog in the face of trying to stay alive in ACC Coastal Division title race.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

News & Quotes from Mack Brown's Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with reporters for his weekly press conference on Monday morning. Here are our running notes from what Brown said ... * Caleb Hood is expected to practice this week. His availability for Saturday's game is TBD. * Mack cites...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-FSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, North Carolina quickly lost control, ultimately losing Saturday's game to Florida State, 35-25, and falling to 3-3 on the season. The Tar Heels' defense wasn't able to stop the FSU offensive attack that was led by quarterback Jordan Travis, who ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Travis also threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns, completing 11 of his 13 passes. FSU running backs Treshaun Ward and Jashaun Corbin combined for 129 yards on the ground. The North Carolina offense amassed 432 yards of total offense but penalties, drops and turnovers kept the Tar Heels from being able to capitalize on drives. Sam Howell once again led the rushing attack with 111 yards on 11 carries. Howell also threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns but did throw an interception. Josh Downs continued to be the go-to receiver, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Advance

Friedman | A few gems from Mack Brown | Opinion

That Mack Brown fella knows a thing or two about football and I’m glad he returned to North Carolina. Readers of my column know I hadn’t forgiven him for leaving UNC in the late 1900s to coach Texas. The Tar Heel football program was on the cusp of something special and I believe in Mack Brown so much, I truly think he would have won as many National Championships at North Carolina as the one he won at Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS

