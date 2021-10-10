CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Valley K9 teams compete in chili cookoff

By Sarah Bean
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Find out who makes the best Chili out of several area K9 teams at the Matt Haverkamp 2 nd Annual Chili Cookoff.

Entry to the cookoff is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds are used by the Matt Haverkamp foundation to support law enforcement agencies in and around the greater Cincinnati area.

The Matt Haverkamp Foundation said it will be hosting the cookoff at Grainworks brewing at 7790 Service Center Drive in West Chester from 1 to 3 p.m. Doors open at noon, so the foundation encourages guests to come early.

A group of local sheriffs will give out the ‘Top Dog’ award to the winning team. However, there will be an award given to The People’s Choice winner as well, the foundation said. The Sheriff’s blind test will begin at 1:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

The judging panel is made up of Sheriff Richard Jones of Butler County, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey of Hamilton County, and Sheriff Robert Leahy of Clermont County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s office said that the MHF has already donated two K9’s, Opie and Thunder, to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The MHF said they are now working with three departments requesting aid for 2021.

