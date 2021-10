Apartment rents in the Houston region are on the rise as compared to previous years, and the trend is only expected to continue going into 2022. According to data from ApartmentData.com, Houston has seen an average 12.8% rental rate growth in the past year. The average rental price for an apartment unit was $1,162 per month, as of September. Comparatively, Houston rent averaged $1,046 in September 2020.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO