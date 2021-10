SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are at that time of year when snow is going to be a talking point with any precipitation chance we have in the forecast. And that next chance for precipitation will hold off until next week. This one is looking a lot different than the one we had earlier this week, so I don’t foresee getting as heavy snow in the Hills. Here’s the difference between the two systems.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO