Cordarrelle Patterson evaluated for concussion, Falcons lead 3-0

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons are leading the Jets early in the first quarter, but they’re without a key piece of their offense. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is in the concussion protocol after a hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets. Patterson left the game after throwing an incompletion on a gadget play that came after he converted a fourth down to keep the team’s opening drive alive.

