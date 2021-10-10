Cordarrelle Patterson evaluated for concussion, Falcons lead 3-0
The Falcons are leading the Jets early in the first quarter, but they’re without a key piece of their offense. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is in the concussion protocol after a hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets. Patterson left the game after throwing an incompletion on a gadget play that came after he converted a fourth down to keep the team’s opening drive alive.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
