SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 10: Warmer with winds and clear skies

After days of relatively calm conditions and overcast skies in the coastal regions of San Luis Obispo County, a change in the weather pattern will occur this week. Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph with gusts to 35 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds will develop Sunday morning, followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds on Sunday afternoon and evening. These winds will produce clear skies throughout the Central Coast.