How Much Emergency Savings Do Retirees Need?
Calculating this amount can be trickier for retirees. No matter your age, it's wise to have money in a savings account for unplanned expenses. In fact, most people are advised to sock away enough cash to cover three to six months' worth of living expenses. The logic there is that having that much money on hand could get you through a period of reduced income or could be used to cover an unplanned bill, like a major home repair.www.fool.com
