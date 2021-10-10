Multiple Food Recalls Across The Country
Health officials are warning of three different food recalls that involve seafood, crackers and canned beef with gravy. Northeast Seafood Products is recalling a number of its fish products sold at grocery stores in Colorado as they have been linked to a salmonella outbreak. Meantime, Simple Mills is issuing a voluntary recall of its Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers after the company realized it had actually been packaging Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers in the wrong boxes by mistake. And finally, Georgia-based Crider Foods is recalling over half-a-million pounds of canned beef with gravy products as they may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead.www.effinghamradio.com
