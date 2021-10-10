Multiple Food Recalls Across The Country

Mexican food is the most popular type of ethnic food in the U.S.—tied with Chinese food—according to a 2020 review of Google Trends data. And in a recent Harris Poll asking participants what food they'd choose if they could only eat one food for the rest of their lives found that one in 10 Americans would choose tacos above all other options. Unfortunately, if you were planning on making some tacos for dinner tonight, beware that one company's popular taco seasoning has just been recalled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced. Read on to find out which products are affected and what to do if you purchased one.

