Food Safety

Multiple Food Recalls Across The Country

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are warning of three different food recalls that involve seafood, crackers and canned beef with gravy. Northeast Seafood Products is recalling a number of its fish products sold at grocery stores in Colorado as they have been linked to a salmonella outbreak. Meantime, Simple Mills is issuing a voluntary recall of its Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers after the company realized it had actually been packaging Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers in the wrong boxes by mistake. And finally, Georgia-based Crider Foods is recalling over half-a-million pounds of canned beef with gravy products as they may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead.

John Pallaschke
7d ago

a few people get sick! Meanwhile thousands of people dieing from the mNRA Shots and no recalls and they are still pushing the Jab more then ever! Really makes you think where our government's priorities are! 🤔 🤬

Ruthann Brower
7d ago

Run down the food supply by saying it's all spoiled. then control the people..Bill Gates is buying farms. BIDEN has tankers sidelined with goods and you DEMTARDS believe thier every lie. WAKEUP AMERICA 🇺🇸

Dorrit Sherman
7d ago

Biden administration are dangerous to our nation, these criminals planed everything , Kamala and associates announced on short supply on everything, and now we see where it’s going .

