ISP To Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Effingham and Clay counties during October. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.www.effinghamradio.com
