Heights reader asks why city's residents must accept higher taxes

Seems that Harker Heights’ residents have to accept higher taxes because of increased property value. The City Council approved a rate that will increase property taxes with the guise that monies are not coming in from other sources. Hmm … what about the over $1.5 million more (than last year at this time) that the city received from sales taxes? That increase is the largest percentage received by the larger cities in Bell County. It was reported this morning that HH has received to date, sales tax revenue of $8.1 million this year versus $6.6 million last year.