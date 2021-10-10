CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

‘One pill can kill:’ DEA, Snapchat, parents confront deadly fentanyl

By Teri Sforza
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFancy an Oxycontin pill to take the edge off? A little cocaine to celebrate?. For even the youngest kids, finding recreational drugs has been as easy as a quick search of online platforms like Snapchat, where dealers have brazenly showcased their wares. But the drugs that were delivered, sometimes right to a young teen’s front door, were not the real thing. They actually contained fentanyl, a cheap synthetic opioid some 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Deadly counterfeit pills containing fentanyl now ‘everywhere’ in Chicago, DEA says

Chicago’s drug addiction epidemic has taken a dangerous new turn, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration is warning, with skyrocketing sales of counterfeit prescription pills containing the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. Mexican drug cartels increasingly are manufacturing the pills with fentanyl, which is at least 30 times more potent than heroin...
CHICAGO, IL
KTSM

Mexican Drug Cartels push fake prescription pills laced with Fentanyl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A public safety alert is being sent out by the DEA warning Americans of an unprecedented surge of fake pills that are being smuggled across the border. These pills, according to DEA PIO Carlos Briano, are being made to look exactly like everyday prescription pills, i.e. Percocet, Adderall and Oxycodone, […]
EL PASO, TX
taylorvilledailynews.com

DEA Warns Of Sharp Rise In Fake Prescription Pills

A sharp rise in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth. The Drug Enforcement Administration issues a Public Safety Alert warning Americans of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. A news release from the administration’s St. Louis Division says that...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Pill#Cdc#Oxycontin#Snap Inc
wbtw.com

Uptick in pressed pills containing fentanyl leading to uptick in deadly overdoses in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — “We’re certainly noticing un uptick in the availability of these pressed pills,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. Those pressed pills contain fentanyl – a deadly synthetic drug that’s causing an increase in overdoses in the county. Dorsey’s office says In 2019, the county had 43 overdoses. In 2020, they saw roughly a 60 percent increase with 69 overdoses.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
KTSM

A look inside: DEA Special Agents take down Fentanyl drug labs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the DEA, there has been a 524% increase in the amount of fentanyl seized at the southern border. The latest trend being used by Drug Cartels to push the drug is pressing the powder form of Fentanyl into fake prescription pills. However, the makeshift labs they use to make the pills can be a deadly place and require a special team of DEA agents to deconstruct it.
EL PASO, TX
yourpickenscounty.com

DEA warns of increase in fentanyl and methamphetamine in fake pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A sharp increase in the number of fake prescription pills found to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine caused the Drug Enforcement. Administration to issue its first public safety alert in six years last week. The alert, issued Sept. 27, seeks to warn Americans of “the alarming increase in...
HEALTH
wnbjtv.com

Drug Enforcement Agency warns: One Pill Can Kill

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a new warning about counterfeit prescription painkillers laced with potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl. The One Pill can Kill campaign comes in the wake of increased deaths due to counterfeit painkillers. “They look just like the pill that the pharmacist may...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Shore News Network

Body Carrier Arrested with Fentanyl Pills

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen accused of smuggling fentanyl through an immigration checkpoint Thursday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a Mecca Tour Van approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The primary agent inspecting vehicles referred the van...
SALTON CITY, CA
New York Post

Snapchat cracks down on drug dealing on its app after fentanyl overdoses

Snapchat is cracking down on drug sales through its disappearing-photos app following reports of dealers using it to sling deadly fentanyl-laced pills. The company is ramping up automatic “proactive detection” systems that boot drug dealers from the app, according to a Thursday blog post. It’s also hiring more people to respond to law enforcement queries and adding an educational feature called “Heads Up” that will show content about the dangers of drugs to users who search for terms like “fentanyl.”
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Snapchat targets drug dealers on its platform to address fentanyl crisis

Snapchat said Thursday it is ramping up efforts to identify and remove drug dealers from its platform, days after federal officials warned that counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl were widely available for sale on social media apps. The company said it has made "significant investments" in its law enforcement...
INTERNET
conchovalleyhomepage.com

DEA: You have better odds of surviving Russian Roulette than popping Fentanyl laced pills

A public safety alert is being sent out by the DEA warning Americans of an unprecedented surge of fake pills that are being smuggled across the border. These pills, according to DEA PIO Carlos Briano, are being made to look exactly like everyday prescription pills, i.e. Percocet, Adderall and Oxycodone, but are laced with the highly deadly drug, Fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KFYR-TV

DEA releases public safety alert regarding fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An alert has been released by the Drug Enforcement Administration warning people about the rise in lethal drugs in counterfeit prescription pills. The DEA says there’s been an increase in fake pills that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. The number of counterfeit pills seized by the DEA has increased nearly 430 percent in the last two years.
BISMARCK, ND
Seacoast Online

Fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl, meth sold on Seacoast

Counterfeit pills, sold illegally as Xanax and Adderall but made of deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine, are circulating in Seacoast communities, endangering the lives of anyone who takes them, according to local police. Nationwide, this new venture by drug traffickers is causing a rise in drug overdose deaths, according to published...
HAMPTON, NH
Urban Milwaukee

Fake Pills Laced With Fentanyl Fueling Overdoses

The ways in which illegal drugs are sold and what’s available has changed over the years, prompting federal and state law enforcement to continually shift focus. Lt. Matthew Ronk, who directs the Brown County Drug Task Force, said 15 years ago, cocaine and crack cocaine were most prevalent in the county.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
KXII.com

Fentanyl pills are coming across US-Mexico border and into OK, says sheriff

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has seized approximately 80,000 counterfeit oxycodone tablets, according to a press release sent from the governor’s office on Wednesday. In the release, Governor Kevin Stitt called the increase in meth and fentanyl a serious security issue that directly impacts Oklahomans. “This...
OKLAHOMA STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adderall pills laced with fentanyl reported in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to recovery and drug policy advocacy group Harm Reduction Ohio, Adderall pills within the county have tested positive for the powerful opiate fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration said, “Mexican criminal drug networks are mass-producing illicit fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake pills, using chemicals sourced largely from...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy