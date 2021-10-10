CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Leaves good impression Saturday

 7 days ago

Johansson stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over the Stars. Johansson was one of the positives to take from the game. He didn't face a big shot total, but he made some good stops in going the distance. The performance should ease any concerns about Johansson starting the season as Darcy Kuemper's backup following the multi-week loss of Pavel Francouz (lower body). Johansson finished up last season with Colorado, going 5-1-1 with a 2.06 goals-against average and .913 save percentage down the stretch, which he said "was huge for me," per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now. "Now, deep in my soul, I feel like I know I can play at this level. Tonight, I felt good. Felt like it was a strong performance from the team first minute to last," the goalie said. Francouz is expected to miss three-to-four weeks, putting his return timeline at the end of October or beginning of November.

