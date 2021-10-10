Apple highlights iPhone 13’s new Ultra Wide lens with beautiful #ShotOniPhone images

As Apple keeps expanding the availability of the iPhone 13 worldwide, the company is also heavily promoting all the new features of its brand new phones. On Instagram, Apple commissioned a few shots with the Ultra Wide lens of the new iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple commissioned six photographers to shoot some pictures using the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Called “Expand your perspective,” this #ShotOniPhone series brings the different combinations users can create with the Ultra-Wide lens.

Apple specifically commissioned photos with the Ultra-Wide lens because it brought some major improvements with it. For example, from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13, the new Ultra-Wide lens sensor can gather 47% more light in a scene, while the Ultra-Wide lens sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro can bring a 92% improvement for low-light environments.

Not only that, on the Pro models, users can shot using the Macro photography feature, which lets you get up to 2 centimeters close to a subject to make a shot.

With the pictures, Apple highlights the benefits of Smart HDR 4, a bigger aperture as well as the 120° field of view that adds more content to one shot. Since it introduced the Ultra Wide lenses with the iPhone 11, Apple has been improving it every year. The iPhone 13 includes a bigger aperture that improves low-light scenes and also made the natural lens distortion less noticeable.

For this job, Apple commissioned photographers Zerb Mellish, Cody Cobb, Jake Michaels, Jason Nocito, Ryan Caruthers, and Julien James. You can check all the pictures below.

Also, don’t forget to check Apple’s Instagram for more pictures highlighting all the new features of the iPhone 13. Do you want to know how it compares to previous models and if it’s worth buying? Don’t forget to check our iPhone 13 Pro review here.

