CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple highlights iPhone 13’s new Ultra Wide lens with beautiful #ShotOniPhone images

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCxd5_0cMsunlq00

As Apple keeps expanding the availability of the iPhone 13 worldwide, the company is also heavily promoting all the new features of its brand new phones. On Instagram, Apple commissioned a few shots with the Ultra Wide lens of the new iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple commissioned six photographers to shoot some pictures using the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Called “Expand your perspective,” this #ShotOniPhone series brings the different combinations users can create with the Ultra-Wide lens.

Apple specifically commissioned photos with the Ultra-Wide lens because it brought some major improvements with it. For example, from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13, the new Ultra-Wide lens sensor can gather 47% more light in a scene, while the Ultra-Wide lens sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro can bring a 92% improvement for low-light environments.

Not only that, on the Pro models, users can shot using the Macro photography feature, which lets you get up to 2 centimeters close to a subject to make a shot.

With the pictures, Apple highlights the benefits of Smart HDR 4, a bigger aperture as well as the 120° field of view that adds more content to one shot. Since it introduced the Ultra Wide lenses with the iPhone 11, Apple has been improving it every year. The iPhone 13 includes a bigger aperture that improves low-light scenes and also made the natural lens distortion less noticeable.

For this job, Apple commissioned photographers Zerb Mellish, Cody Cobb, Jake Michaels, Jason Nocito, Ryan Caruthers, and Julien James. You can check all the pictures below.

Also, don’t forget to check Apple’s Instagram for more pictures highlighting all the new features of the iPhone 13. Do you want to know how it compares to previous models and if it’s worth buying? Don’t forget to check our iPhone 13 Pro review here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The iPhone SE 3 will be Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone

Apple will reportedly be unveiling an overhauled iPhone SE 3 (2022) in the spring, if not in design, then in hardware. While the 4.7" display panel and Touch ID finger scanner at the front allegedly won't change, the iPhone SE 3 specs would eventually include the powerful Apple A15 processor that is now in the iPhone 13 series.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Apple iPhone 13 review

Available at a significantly cheaper price than its “Pro” sibling, the iPhone 13 is a great mid-range offering. With a dual-lens setup and a stylish body design, it’s a good option for those who don’t want to splash the cash on the top-of-the-line iPhone. However, you do lose some photographic nous by going budget, including the ability to shoot in raw format, macro focusing, low light ability and a telephoto lens.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple says Android has up to 47x more malware than iPhone in continued pushback against sideloading

Amid growing pressure from private companies and governments to allow sideloading on iOS, Apple is out today with a new security paper diving into real-world data on how malware is impacting mobile devices. Along with statistics like Android having between 15 and 47 times more malware than iPhone, Apple is making its latest case against sideloading with data and recommendations from the US Department of Homeland Security, European Agency for Cybersecurity, NIST, Norton, and more.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Iphone 11#Iphone 12#Iphone 13#Ultra Wide#Macro
investing.com

New iPhone Should Keep Apple Gleaming

The stock of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a 1-month price performance of -6.47%. In spite of this decline, I remain bullish on AAPL. Apple is a $2.36 trillion company that sells smartphones, tablets, watches, TV boxes, and computers. It also operates the iOS App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV subscription services.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Your guide to ‘Cinematic Mode’ with Apple’s iPhone 13

Every year when Apple releases a new iPhone, we almost always see at least some level of camera improvements. Alongside the upgrades, Apple typically showcases stunning photos using its latest iPhone, putting a lot of focus on camera quality, image processing and low-light photography. However, recently the tech giant has...
CELL PHONES
T3.com

WhatsApp images can be opened secretly on iPhone – here's how

Privacy is a big deal. More and more people are wanting the security of knowing everything they do isn't being monitored, so it's still crazy that WhatsApp will notify everyone in a chat the second you receive and open a message. This can put an unnecessary strain on the conversation...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

iPhone in space: SpaceX crew shares Earth image shot on Apple’s handset

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 crew, which last month completed the world’s first all-civilian orbital mission, recently started sharing some incredible Earth images shot with a top-end Nikon camera. But over the weekend, mission commander Jared Isaacman dropped another stunning shot (below), this one captured with an iPhone 12. Apple is known to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 13 Pro Max user captures out of this world night sky images with just the Apple phone and a multi-purpose mount

An Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max owner has demonstrated the low-light camera performance of the new flagship out of Cupertino by posting a few samples of Milky Way photography. The striking images, which were captured with the help of a Sky-Watcher Star Adventurer multi-purpose mount, were edited on the iPhone 13 Pro Max using Lightroom.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Apple swallows iPhone 13 Pro’s higher production cost

About 60% of the price of an iPhone 13 Pro goes into producing it, according to a analysts’ estimate. That figure comes from examining the cost of each component in Apple’s new high-end smartphone. It’s much more than Apple used have to pay. And note that the rest of the...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

iPhone 13's A15 Bionic is even faster than Apple said it was

AnandTech has conducted a detailed review of the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip. Turns out the new processor is even faster than Apple claimed. AT says the new chip is 62% faster than the competition, with huge efficiency and graphic performance gains. New insight and analysis into the iPhone 13's...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro's estimated component cost is $570

According to a teardown analysis conducted by TechInsights, the build cost of a brand new 256GB storage iPhone 13 Pro is exactly $570. This figure represents a 4% increase over the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro’s bill of materials which is estimated at $548. For reference, a 256GB iPhone 13 Pro has an MSRP of $1,099. This means the bill of materials attributes to 52% of the phone’s final cost without factoring in other expenses like R&D, marketing and transportation, but also Apple’s economy of scale.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple updates its patented foldable iPhone design with new tweaks

Foldable smartphones are yet to get caught on like other design styles but among the top manufacturers, Apple is perhaps the only brand that is yet to release a concept or real foldable smartphone. Samsung is in its third-gen models under the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series. Apple...
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

What the iPhone 13 says about Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple frustrated most of us with mealy-mouthed comparisons and opaque speed benchmarks when it unveiled the iPhone 13 and its A15 Bionic chip. It seems the company could have made big claims, and the fact it didn’t may be a Mac story. A spark in the dark. Think back to...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
883
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy