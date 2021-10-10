Taliban Say They Won’t Work With US To Contain Islamic State

Afghanistan's Shiite minority buried their dead for the second Saturday in a row after another suicide bomb attack on a mosque claimed by the Islamic State group. Religious authorities in the southern city of Kandahar told AFP the toll from Friday's assault had reached 60, as hundreds of diggers opened row after row of graves in the dusty soil. The latest massacre came just a week after another IS-claimed attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed more than 60 people. In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the jihadist group said two Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bombers carried out separate attacks on different parts of the mosque in Kandahar -- the spiritual heartland of the Taliban -- while worshippers prayed inside.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO