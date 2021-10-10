Lego Launches Giant 9,090-Piece Titanic Set That’s Over Four Feet Long
Movie characters not included. In 1997, characters Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson swept onto the big screen with James Cameron’s epic movie Titanic. My nieces are 22, 19, and 15 and they have watched it multiple times even though it was made before any of them were born; I saw it once and I’m good. The historic story, on the other hand, is a tragedy no one will forget: the unsinkable ship that plummeted to the bottom of the ocean with a thousand souls aboard.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 0