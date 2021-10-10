CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

Lego Launches Giant 9,090-Piece Titanic Set That’s Over Four Feet Long

By Kristin V. Shaw, View Kristin V. Shaw's Articles
thedrive
thedrive
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Movie characters not included. In 1997, characters Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson swept onto the big screen with James Cameron’s epic movie Titanic. My nieces are 22, 19, and 15 and they have watched it multiple times even though it was made before any of them were born; I saw it once and I’m good. The historic story, on the other hand, is a tragedy no one will forget: the unsinkable ship that plummeted to the bottom of the ocean with a thousand souls aboard.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Titanic Is About to Become the Biggest LEGO Set of All-Time

If you judge the title "Biggest LEGO Set Ever" based on sheer size, than the 10294 LEGO Creator Expert Titanic is about to take over the top spot at over 4-feet in length (53-inches and 1:200 scale to be precise). In terms of part count (9090 pieces), it ranks behind the 31203 World Map with its 11,695 pieces and slightly ahead of the 10276 Colosseum with its 9036 pieces. Regardless, it's clear that the upcoming Titanic is one of the most ambitious sets that LEGO has ever produced. If you want to get your hands on it, everything you need to know to pre-order one can be found right here.
AMAZON
Robb Report

The New 9,090-Piece ‘Titanic’ Is One of the Biggest Lego Models Ever

It’s been 110 years since the RMS Titanic was launched in Belfast, but the ill-fated cruise liner is still setting new records—by proxy, at least. An authentic 1:200 replica of the famous ship is now one of the longest and largest Lego models ever released. Comprised from some 9,090 pieces, it spans more than 4.5 feet from tip to tail. That’s obviously quite a bit smaller than the actual 883-foot vessel, but impressive nonetheless. The Titanic model is second only to the Lego Art World Map. This is technically Lego’s biggest set and features 11,695 pieces that connect to create a giant...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Collider

LEGO Titanic Will Be One of the Longest Sets Ever Released

As Céline Dion once sang, "Every night in my dreams / I see you, I feel you..." But I'm not pining for young love that tragically drowned because I couldn't make enough space on my floating door. No, I'm distantly dreaming of the newly announced LEGO Titanic. ("Jack, I want you to build me like one of your French girls...")
LEGO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Lego Art#Swimming Pool#Rome Colosseum#French
foxbaltimore.com

The 9,090 piece replica of the Titanic - the largest Lego model ever

The rumors are true. Lego has finally released a scale model of the ill-fated RMS Titanic. It is the largest model the company has ever released. According to the website ThatBrickSite.com, the previous record holder of the model with the most pieces was a model of the Roman Colosseum. That set has 9,036 pieces. The new model of the titanic barely breaks the record.
LEGO
flickeringmyth.com

LEGO unveils 9090-piece Titanic set

LEGO has unveiled its buildable set of one of the most famous ships of all time, the RMS Titanic. Containing of over 9,000 pieces, the set is one of largest to date and goes on sale this November, priced at $629.99/£569.99; check out the promotional images here…. Since the Titanic...
LEGO
kiss951.com

There’s A New LEGO Titanic Set And It’s ‘King Of The World’

‘I’m The King Of The World!’ of LEGOs at least. Are you ready to cruise into this challenge? LEGO is offering up its largest set ever — a replica of the Titanic. It consists of 9,090 pieces and stretches 4 feet, 5 inches in length when fully built. It also comes with a hefty price tag: $629.99. According to LEGO, its Titanic set was designed the represent the luxury liner as authentically as possible. It has three “cross” sections that include the grand staircase, boiler room, and smoking lounge. Plus, the promenade deck, swimming pool, bridge, and working piston engines. The LEGO Titanic will be available starting November 8.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Arts
techeblog.com

LEGO (10294) Titanic Ship is the Second-Largest Set Ever at 9,090-Pieces, Here’s a Hands-On Review

The LEGO Art World Map may take the crown for largest set yet with 11,695-pieces, but this Titanic ship isn’t too far behind at 9,090-pieces. Designed for LEGO fans and historians alike, it faithfully recreates not only the ship’s exterior, but also multiple interior rooms that can be explored, including the First-Class grand staircase spanning six decks and the Jacobean-style dining saloon on the D deck. Read more for a hands-on video review and speed build.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Lego’s 9000-piece Titanic set is its biggest build yet: Here’s how to pre-order it in time for Christmas

Whether it’s about getting that nostalgia fix or challenging yourself with an intricate build, there’s plenty for adults who love Lego. The ever-expanding collections of the Danish brick has something for everyone, of any ability and interest with the company coming a long way since its founding in 1932.From thousand-piece sets that can occupy you for weeks to more simplistic builds that can be done as a family, there’s a wealth of choice now when it comes to designs.With the frequent new releases including Star Wars, Ghostbusters and Harry Potter builds, as well as impressive landmark and city scenes in...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Pre-Order LEGO’s Largest Set Ever, a 9,000-Piece Titanic Model, Just in Time for the Holidays

LEGO has released some impressive sets in their day. They’ve got LEGO sets designed for adults, kids, exorbitantly expensive LEGO sets and even an 11,000 piece map of the globe designed to help you track your travel. However, for all of you nautical nerds and history buffs out there, their latest release might become your new favorite. They’ve just announced a brand new, 9,000-piece LEGO Titanic set, and it’s pretty impressive. Buy: Pre-Order LEGO Titanic $629.99    It’s a faithful recreation of the original ship at a 1:200 scale model, and once fully completed, the model measures over 53 inches long, making it...
SHOPPING
SolidSmack

LEGO Titanic Is a 9000-Piece Set Ready To Be Split Apart

While watching a 3-hour drama about a sinking ship is not everyone’s cup of tea, spending 3 hours on a LEGO Titanic set is a different story. Just a few days ago, the Denmark-based toy company unveiled their latest and largest LEGO set yet. And just like the original ship it was based on, this one splits into three segments.
LIFESTYLE
SlashGear

Lego Technic THE BATMAN Batmobile kit has 1360 pieces

Fans of superhero movies may be looking forward to the 2022 reboot of the Batman franchise. The film due out next year is called THE BATMAN, and in the film, a new Batmobile will be seen for the first time. Ahead of the movie’s debut, Lego has a new Technic kit to construct the Batmobile from the film.
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Wild Bill and Josh Harris Show Off Massive ‘Black Bass in Dutch Harbor’

Following 17 seasons of Deadliest Catch, Wild Bill and Josh Harris are showing off their latest catch. The two caught a Black Bass in Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska. The sight is beautiful, although it looks cold. Dutch Harbor, Alaska, is a hot spot for Alaskan king crab, snow crab, and apparently, black bass. The base of operations is actually in the Aleutian Islands port Dutch Harbor, Alaska – not too far off where an earthquake recently hit.
TV & VIDEOS
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy