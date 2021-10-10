Lego Launches Giant 9,090-Piece Titanic Set That’s Over Four Feet Long

If you judge the title "Biggest LEGO Set Ever" based on sheer size, than the 10294 LEGO Creator Expert Titanic is about to take over the top spot at over 4-feet in length (53-inches and 1:200 scale to be precise). In terms of part count (9090 pieces), it ranks behind the 31203 World Map with its 11,695 pieces and slightly ahead of the 10276 Colosseum with its 9036 pieces. Regardless, it's clear that the upcoming Titanic is one of the most ambitious sets that LEGO has ever produced. If you want to get your hands on it, everything you need to know to pre-order one can be found right here.

AMAZON ・ 10 DAYS AGO