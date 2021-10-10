Monday Movie Nights- The Evil Dead Double Bill
We are showing 2 films from Sam Raimi's classic horror series 'The Evil Dead' . The films focus on the protagonist, Ashley 'Ash' J. Williams, who is played by Bruce Campbell. Ash deals with 'deadites', which are undead antagonists created by the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis. The film series has since expanded into other formats such as video games and comic books, it even spawned an off-Broadway musical in Toronto in 2003 based on the storyline of the first two films!www.skiddle.com
