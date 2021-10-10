CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Monday Movie Nights- The Evil Dead Double Bill

skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are showing 2 films from Sam Raimi's classic horror series 'The Evil Dead' . The films focus on the protagonist, Ashley 'Ash' J. Williams, who is played by Bruce Campbell. Ash deals with 'deadites', which are undead antagonists created by the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis. The film series has since expanded into other formats such as video games and comic books, it even spawned an off-Broadway musical in Toronto in 2003 based on the storyline of the first two films!

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

NIGHT OF THE ANIMATED DEAD Interview: Dulé Hill Talks The Movie's Surprisingly Powerful Themes (Exclusive)

In Night of the Animated Dead, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Life after Dead: Cult hit 'The Evil Dead' turns 40

DETROIT — It was autumn 1979 when Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell and a small group of Detroit friends headed off to the woods in Tennessee to make a horror movie. Two years later, their low-budget, high-splatter romp “The Evil Dead” changed their lives forever and won a cult of fans that is still growing today.
MOVIES
Lockhaven Express

‘The Evil Dead’ is a B movie masterpiece

Eerie and perverse in its low-budget tangibility, Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” has held up as a B movie masterpiece ever since its release in 1981. Before he ever did the “Spider-Man” movies with Toby Maguire, horror was Raimi’s entrance into filmmaking and is hailed as one of the greatest autors within the genre. “The Evil Dead” started it all for him as his terrifying feature-length debut.
MOVIES
freelibrary.org

Reopening the Book of the Dead: The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary

40 years ago on this day, October 15, 1981, a film debuted that not only scared audiences but would send shivers through Hollywood for years to come, serving as not only an artistic influence on future filmmakers but also a D.I.Y. guide to filmmaking. Let's reopen the Book of the Dead and look back on the cult classic horror film The Evil Dead...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
Paste Magazine

The Evil Dead Is 40 and Better than Ever, Baby

It seems strange that Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead was rated X when it came out in 1981 (it’s now NC-17 in accordance with the MPAA’s current, very scientific ratings system). It’s certainly loaded with some truly vile and vicious gore, gnarly effects and yes, sexual assault by trees, but on the other hand, every last film fan of a certain age and anarchic disposition has seen it. How did it freak out the moral guardians so hard?
MOVIES
stpetecatalyst.com

Stageworks goes full Halloween with ‘Evil Dead The Musical’

Tampa’s Stageworks Theatre has just one thing in common with SeaWorld Orlando. While kids have delighted for decades in the sheets of salty water flung from SeaWorld’s orca presentations into the first rows of seats, at Stageworks, the experience is a little … different. The liquid being splashed is blood.
TAMPA, FL
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great $50.4 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween Kills” topped the weekend box office with a $50.4 million debut, giving theater owners hope that the exhibition industry is experiencing a fall resurgence. That’s a bloody good showing for “Halloween Kills” considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theaters and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger. That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Suicide Squad” failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max. “Halloween Kills” scored...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Evil#The Evil Dead#Comic Books#Necronomicon
jeffersontownship.net

Spooktacular Drive-In Movie Night

We will be showing a Halloween classic "Casper" (1995) 6:30pm-8pm & from the creator of "Goosebumps" R.L. Stine's "Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It" (2007) 8:30pm-10pm. So pack your car with blankets, grab some boolicious snacks and head on over!. Questions contact the Recreation Department at 973-663-8404.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Hints at Kylie Prew Breakup Amid Fan Speculation

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her very emotional past couple of weeks. The 18-year-old entertainer has previously said that she had quite a week ahead of this past week’s episodes of Dancing With The Stars. “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy