Last shooting of a Madison police officer happened 24 years ago

The shooting of a Madison police officer Saturday night on State Street was the first time a Madison police officer has been shot in the line of duty in more than 20 years. On March 21, 1997, Officers Andy Garcia and Tim Hahn were attempting to arrest a man wanted by La Crosse County when the man opened fire, striking Garcia twice in the chest and once in the right leg. The suspect, Timothy Wing, 38, a failed Libertarian Assembly candidate from Madison, who was wanted for not showing up to serve a nine-month jail sentence for indecent exposure, was shot and killed by Hahn.