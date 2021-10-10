CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Trigg County Ham Festival Enters Final Day

By Alan Watts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final day of the Trigg County Country Ham Festival features carnival rides at West Cadiz Park. After kicking off Thursday after with carnival rides from Great American Shows at West Cadiz Park, the Trigg County Country Ham Festival included Friday and Saturday runs packed with activities. Events including making the world’s largest ham biscuit, the 26th Annual Car Show, the annual country ham show, the 4-H country ham auction, and a concert featuring Voice Season 17 Winner Jake Hoot at West Cadiz Park.

