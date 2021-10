Alabama nearly survived Texas A&M’s upset bid on Saturday in front of a raucous College Station crowd. But the top-ranked Crimson Tide came up a little bit short. They dug out of a big first-half deficit and had a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Aggies scored 10 points in a row. Seth Small's 28-yard field goal as time expired sent the sellout crowd at Kyle Field into a frenzy as students rushed the field and soon covered the field in jubilation. Texas A&M tossed a wrench in the College Football Playoff race and made the Crimson Tide's margin for error zero the rest of the way in Alabama's quest to repeat.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO