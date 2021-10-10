CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Leo Terrell applauds Morgan Freeman's opposition to defund the police movement: 'We love the police'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeo Terrell applauds Morgan Freeman's opposition to defund the police movement: 'We love the police'

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Morgan Freeman Doesn't Agree With Defunding The Police, Calls Officers "Necessary"

During the 2020 protests, hundreds of thousands of people were seen taking to the streets to fight against perceived injustices. A rallying cry from several activists and protesters has been to defund the police in an effort to spread those billions of dollars to underserved communities, but not everyone agrees with the overall concept.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Defend the police! Morgan Freeman, 84, says he's 'not in the least bit for defunding the police' as he promotes his new film about cops killing an elderly black veteran

Morgan Freeman says he rejects the idea of defunding the police across the country, saying that 'most of them are doing their job' while breaking with his typically progressive leanings. 'I'm not in the least bit for defunding the police,' Freeman said in an interview with Black Enterprise’s Selena Hill.
MOVIES
OBA

Local Celebrity Says "NO" To Defunding The Police

Often seen in the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area, Morgan Freeman has stated he is against defunding the police. Actor Morgan Freeman is often seen around the gulf coast and is known to frequent several local dining locations on the island. This week, during an interview with a reporter from Black Enterprise, Mr. Freeman discussed his views about about recent national efforts to defund the police.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Outsider.com

Morgan Freeman on Police: ‘Most of Them Are Doing Their Job’

Morgan Freeman has one of the most recognizable voices of all time. He’s lent narration to plenty of projects over the years, especially in the science and nature scenes. As an avid environmentalist, those are just some of the things he uses his platform to speak about. One of his latest projects takes a departure from those avenues, however. Instead of the oceans or space, it focuses on the police community.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defund The Police
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Spotted Shopping In LA After Dinner With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller — Photo

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping in a chic gray outfit after dinner with her ex, Johnny Lee Miller. Could a full-blown reignited romance be in the works?. Angelina Jolie, 46, may have just fueled romance rumors with global pop star The Weeknd, 31, but lately, she’s garnered even more buzz around reuniting with her ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller, 48. The Maleficent actress was spotted shopping in LA after having dinner with her ex, raising curiosity about the nature of the former couple’s relationship. Could another A-list couple reunite after years of separation?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Parents Retrieve Her Ashes in Heartbreaking Photo

The parents of slain 22-year-old Gabby Petito traveled to Wyoming on Wednesday to retrieve their daughter’s ashes and bring them back home to New York. Authorities made the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body back on September 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, originally ruled the Long Island native’s death a homicide. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Petito died by “manual strangulation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Pleads Not Guilty To Misdemeanor After Son's GF's Parents Called Police To Keep Him Away From Their Daughter

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Mary Cosby appeared in a Utah court room on Friday, October 15, to plead not guilty on misdemeanor charges. According to Fox13 Now, the Bravo star, along with her son Robert Cosby are facing class B misdemeanors, being charged of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Stacey Dash Admits To "18 To 20 Pills A Day" Addiction: "I Lost Everything"

Her commentary has often given the public pause, but Stacey Dash has returned to speak about something other than her political opinions. On Thursday (October 14), Dash was a guest on Dr. Oz, and the Clueless icon spoke candidly about a secret she claims she has been holding onto for years. Dash revealed that her life was in turmoil due to her addiction to prescription pills.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

633K+
Followers
121K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy