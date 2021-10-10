CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One pill can kill:’ DEA, Snapchat, parents confront deadly fentanyl

By Teri Sforza
Riverside Press Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFancy an Oxycontin pill to take the edge off? A little cocaine to celebrate?. For even the youngest kids, finding recreational drugs has been as easy as a quick search of online platforms like Snapchat, where dealers have brazenly showcased their wares. But the drugs that were delivered, sometimes right to a young teen’s front door, were not the real thing. They actually contained fentanyl, a cheap synthetic opioid some 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

www.pe.com

