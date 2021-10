The other night, Kate Garraway sat down to enjoy the kind of family evening in front of the telly she will never again take for granted – only to find she’d forgotten the Sky pin. ‘I didn’t watch as much TV as everyone else did over the past year,’ says the 54-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter. While we were bingeing on box sets and biryanis, Kate was sitting by the phone, waiting to hear whether her critically ill husband, Derek Draper – who spent more than 12 months in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020 and is now barely able to speak or eat without the help of a feeding tube – had made it through another day. ‘So there I was, just staring at the remote,’ she goes on, ‘muttering, “I cannot remember this code.” And then suddenly Derek says: “6969”.’

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO