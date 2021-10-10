CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Solicitor General testifies before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune Staff Reports

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour Jr. testified Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about recent Supreme Court orders in emergency proceedings. Critics of the Court have recently taken to referring to these decisions as part of a "shadow docket."

Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour Jr.

Solicitor General LaCour, however, offered testimony explaining that the High Court's emergency proceedings are neither unusual nor "shadowy." And he testified that recent emergency-docket decisions that have garnered attention are far more ordinary than the Court's critics make them out to be.

"Congress…Provided federal courts with the ability to do something about the emergencies they would unavoidably face," LaCour told the Committee.  "These proceedings hardly warrant such a nefarious name. Requests for preliminary injunctive relief are a critical piece of any court's business, including federal district courts, courts of appeals, and the Supreme Court."

Solicitor General LaCour drew on the State's regular experience litigating emergency matters before the Supreme Court to argue that "the process generally works well for litigants in emergency situations."

And he explained that the Supreme Court's decision last month not to intervene in litigation over Texas's recently enacted abortion law was an entirely ordinary ruling. As LaCour noted, even Justices who argued that the Court should have intervened agreed that the Texas law "raises unprecedented and difficult jurisdictional questions. It thus would have been extraordinary had the Court granted an injunction against the defendants when it was highly doubtful the Court even had authority to act."

Read Solicitor General LaCour's testimony here .

Watch video of Solicitor General LaCour's testimony here .

hatecorruption
7d ago

Alabama as a whole is a joke we have the most incompetent politicians and officers and judges and let's not forget the DA!! St Clair Co Alabama has went down tremendously since the last election it wasn't doing great before but since the last election it's not safe for women and children at all unless your one of their wives or daughters

Benzinga

Second Facebook Whistleblower Agrees To Testify Before Senate

A second Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) whistleblower tweeted her willingness to testify before Congress, New York Post reports. The former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang claimed to have submitted documents showing "potential criminal violations" to an unspecified U.S. law enforcement agency. Zhang claimed to have testified privately before a European...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn't know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn't right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Biden's Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a "legitimacy crisis." According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden's blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state's Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Attorney General Merrick Garland is covering up Democratic misdeeds

More evidence emerges that Attorney General Merrick Garland has allowed the Department of Justice to become outrageously politicized on behalf of liberal interests. Indeed, the nation's chief law enforcement officer is breaking the law. Nine months into the Biden presidency, Garland has yet to comply with a perfectly legitimate order...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

As the killers who terrorised their families face execution, relatives disagree on whether that adds up to justice

By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher's mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof's gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
