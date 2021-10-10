CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Pay Him. Pay Him Whatever It Takes and Get the Deal Done’ - Former Liverpool Player Stan Collymore on Mohamed Salah’s Contract Situation

By Charlie Webb
 7 days ago

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has told Liverpool to give Mohamed Salah whatever he wants to sign a new contract.

Mohamed Salah will undoubtedly go down as one of, if not the best forwards in the Premier League when he hangs up his boots.

Hopefully that won't be for a long time and he'll continue breaking and setting records in Liverpool red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucW4F_0cMst8td00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite Salah wanting to stay at Liverpool and the fans begging for him to a sign a new contract, there has been no indication that him signing a contract extension will happen soon.

The Egyptians deal with Liverpool ends in the summer of 2023 and this season he's giving the owners a massive headache with his current performances.

Most people agree that Salah should be paid whatever he wants but FSG and Michael Edwards have worked very hard on Liverpool's wage structure and they don't want to destroy it by giving Mo 400k+ a week.

Stan Collymore Says Liverpool Should Give Salah What He Wants

When Stan Collymore signed for Liverpool in 1995 for £8.5 million, his transfer shattered the English transfer record.

Unfortunately, his career didn't go as planned and he was apart of the famous 'Spice Boys' which got scrutinised by the press.

Collymore is one of the most recent ex-players to give his opinion on Mohamed Salah and he seems to be saying the same as everyone else.

“When it comes to Mo Salah’s contract situation with Liverpool, I have a simple message for my old club: Pay him. Pay him whatever it takes and get the deal done.” said Collymore.

“So if it takes £400,000 or £500,000 a week to keep him, whatever, then Liverpool must get their chief financial officer to sign it off and fast. Liverpool just need to get it done.

“Because Salah is a world-class player and a world-class talent who, as we saw against Manchester City last weekend, still knows very well how to score world-class goals.”

