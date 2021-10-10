CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Final score predictions for Packers vs. Bengals

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hAKH_0cMst1iY00

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have an easy task in front of them with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visiting Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

There’s a reason the Bengals are back to being major underdogs after a win over Jacksonville — Rodgers and the Packers sport a matching 3-1 record and haven’t lost since Week 1.

Granted, things might not be so simple as the face-value look. The Packers did lose that Week 1 game in stunning 38-3 fashion to New Orleans. All three wins have come against teams with a .500 record (San Francisco) at best, including a win over 0-4 Detroit. And the Packers have some major injuries going into Sunday, including missing a star cornerback and at least one starting offensive lineman.

The Bengals, by comparison, are quite a bit healthier. In fact, with Jessie Bates and Tee Higgins ready to go, they’re one of the healthiest (luckiest) teams in the league so far. But the track record so far isn’t that much better than Green Bay’s — they’ve bested two teams with a single win, a winless team and lost to 2-2 Chicago.

Still, Bengals fans know all too well how good the defense looks, especially at creating pressure. The unit has tallied not just 11 sacks, but 40 pressures already. That could come up big against a Green Bay offensive line missing at least its starting center.

Bengals fans also know how great the offense looks when the coaching staff removes the restraints. Last week, it fell into a 14-0 hole with a conservative approach, then looked like one of the best units in the league when it let Joe Burrow cook — he’s the league’s deadliest passer on first down right now.

That’s a big if when it comes to play-calling though and the Bengals could quickly fall behind if it isn’t where it needs to be. Hobbled offensive line or not, Rodgers isn’t going to have many problems moving the ball, not with a star running back like Aaron Jones and wideout Davante Adams.

Those Packers have one turnover since Week 1 and rank in the top 10 in terms of third-down conversions. Rodgers now has four weeks of film to see what Lou Anarumo and this Bengals defense wants to do.

Even then, the Bengals have a huge advantage in the health department and are at home — after an extended break thanks to a Thursday game. This prediction heavily leans into the idea the offensive play-callers have seen what works and will apply it to an entire game this time out, but Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should be able to exploit a defense missing its best cornerback.

Prediction: Bengals 35, Packers 34

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world. The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Ja'marr Chase
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Telling Admission On College GameDay

Former race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. Patrick, a Midwest native, was the guest picker for Saturday’s show, which took place in Chicago prior to Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin. The former NASCAR driver had a funny...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release inactives for Week 5 game vs. Bengals

Ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Green Bay Packers have released their list of inactive players for the game. The Packers are currently 3-1 and leading the NFC North behind a three-game winning streak. The Bengals are also 3-1. Packers inactives vs. Bengals. CB Rasul...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers (Finally) Kick the Bengals

Mason Crosby made a 49-yard field goal as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime on Sunday. Just another ho-hum moment for Crosby. At the end of regulation, the stage was set for another batch of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Crosby heroics. The Packers and...
NFL
USA Today

Bengals make small roster moves ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals did some light housecleaning with the roster ahead of a Week 5 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Over on the practice squad, the team signed back rookie punter Drue Chrisman and veteran safety Michael Thomas. To make room, it cut loose defensive backs Sean Davis and Tony Brown.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Packers Final Score: Steelers drop third straight in 27-17 loss to Packers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers prepared to face off at Lambeau Field in Week 4, the two teams couldn’t have come into the contest on different planes. The Packers, who lost in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints, have won their last two and look like one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Steelers, who won in Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills, have lost their last two and look like anything but a Super Bowl contender.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

4 keys for Bengals offense and defense vs. Packers in Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to play a nearly perfect game to take care of business against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Not to suggest the Packers have looked like an unbeatable squad or anything. But when a team trots out a quarterback like Aaron Rogers, it’s generally expected that things need to go quite well in order to get a lead and keep it.
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Matchups: Breaking Down Cincinnati Bengals vs Green Bay Packers

The Bengals get their first true test of the season this week as the Packers visit the Queen City. Green Bay is a three-point favorite. Cincinnati is 7-6 all-time in the series and they've won three of the last four meetings. After a rough opening week against New Orleans, Aaron...
NFL
FanSided

3 questions the Bengals must answer in Week 5 vs Packers

Thursday Night Football was a rousing success for the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite basically not showing up for the first half of a nationally televised game, the Bengals rallied and rolled up scores on every possession of the second half, to pull out a last-second victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe...
NFL
Fox 19

Bengals urge fans to arrive early for Sunday’s game vs Packers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) fans are urged to arrive early for Sunday’s 1 p.m. showdown with the Green Bay Packers (3-1). The Bengals expect a packed house at Paul Brown Stadium for the Week 5 matchup. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and fans should be at the gates...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the TV coverage map for Packers vs. Bengals in Week 5

Not all of Wisconsin will get the opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The NFC North-leading Packers and AFC North-leading Bengals are scheduled to play in the 12:00 p.m. CT time slot on FOX. The one problem? The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions also play in the same time slot, so a big chunk of the Upper Midwest will see Vikings-Lions instead of Packers-Bengals.
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Bengals RB Joe Mixon active, expected to play vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals will have running back Joe Mixon in the backfield for Sunday's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers. Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that the team would determine Mixon's availability after a Saturday workout. Mixon missed practice all week after sustaining a low-grade ankle sprain in the...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup this week, the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals have made their injury reports available from Wednesday’s practice. Running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Jaire Alexander are among the key players that did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Packers and Bengals injury list. Did...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy