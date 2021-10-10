2021 MLB playoffs: Bracket, postseason baseball schedule with Red Sox-Rays, Astros-White Sox on Sunday
The 2021 Major League Baseball postseason is underway, and eight teams are battling for this year's World Series title. The Astros opened up a 2-0 ALDS lead over the White Sox on Friday, and will go for the three-game sweep on Sunday. The Red Sox and Rays, meanwhile, head to Sunday afternoon's Game 3 at Fenway Park tied 1-1. Both NLDS matchups are also tied after two games, with the Braves and Dodgers picking up Game 2 wins over the Brewers and Giants, respectively, on Saturday.www.cbssports.com
