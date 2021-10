Update (October 10, 2021): Well, Balenciaga certainly wasn't just for hype and rehearsals as Kim stepped up to the plate in yet another Denma ensemble. As KK riffed on everyone and everything from Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble to Kanye's failed presidential run, and the controversy surrounding her father's infamous OJ Simpson case, she sported an embellished pink turtleneck bodysuit. If the self-referential jokes and light jabs at rumors surrounding herself and her family weren't enough, the 'fit made plenty a statement of its own.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO