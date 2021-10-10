CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Songs from the 90s for energetic entrepreneurs

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hojhR_0cMssoRJ00

Did you grow up watching cartoons like Sailor Moon and Knights of the Zodiac ? Did you practice your first dance steps with Fey or Mercurio? Did you spend your summer afternoons playing 'kick boat' in the street with your friends? So your childhood unfolded into a wonderful yet fast-paced decade called the '90s.

The last 10 years of the last millennium represented great changes in humanity with the advent of technologies such as the common internet and the new era of telecommunications.

If you grew up around this time, you are part of the Millennial Generation , a group of people born between 1981 and 1995 and who, today, are the largest workforce on the planet.

In our Entrepreneur Spotify channel we wanted to celebrate all the entrepreneurs who, like our team, are part of this new era that seeks to transform the world.

We made this playlist of songs from the 90s that you can use for work, fun, and remembering. To form it, we consulted with our community on social networks and these were the selected melodies.

Did we miss an iconic song from this era?

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

A contestant from The Voice performs an original song

Local musician, Michelle Moonshine, is here in the studio performing her original song Make You Mine. She’s no stranger to the music industry! She’s been writing and singing for the past 10 years and was even a contestant on The Voice!. Moonshine is a self-taught musician who writes and performs...
MUSIC
News 8 WROC

Songs From Studio B: Chaz & the Dazzlers

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows. All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live, and all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
MetalSucks

“Feast” on a New Song From The Agonist

The Agonist have released one last preview of their new EP, Days Before the World Wept, before its release tomorrow. The band’s new single, “Feast on the Living,” has a similarly potent blend of no-B.S. metal rage and symphonic elements as their last single, “Remnants in Time.” I said it before and I’ll say it again: it’s not that far off from Dimmu Borgir or Fleshgod Apocalypse, in the best possible way.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs#Social Networks#Knights Of The Zodiac#The Millennial Generation
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Music
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
NBC News

Some Hooters servers on TikTok are saying new shorts are too short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok. In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Jackboy Explains Why He Chose To Buy His Mom A House Instead Of A Richard Mille

When Florida rapper Jackboy was thinking about what to get his mother for Christmas last year, he had a couple of things in mind. Either he would get her a Richard Mille watch, or a new home. He ended up choosing the latter, explaining his choice during his recent interview with Joshua Robinson for HNHH's On The Come Up.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears Makes Veiled Threat To Expose Family Secrets In Tell-All Interview, Declares 'Lord Have Mercy' On Their 'Souls'

As Britney Spears is slowly freeing herself from the conservatorship shackles she’s been locked in for nearly 13 years, the pop icon is finding her voice and speaking out. “I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in… and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end… and it never did!!!,” the “Toxic” songstress began a lengthy statement via Instagram on Friday, October 15.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy