Paris Fury reacted after her husband Tyson Fury knocked out his rival Deontay Wilder in their incredible boxing trilogy match. In one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, Fury knocked Wilder out in the 11th round to win their trilogy by a score of 2-0-1. After a split draw in their first fight back in 2018, the two then rematched in 2020, with Fury stopping Wilder in the seventh round after his corner threw in the towel. In the trilogy match this weekend in Las Vegas, it was Fury who stopped Wilder yet again, this time in the 11th round after 10 rounds of back-and-forth warfare before that. It was an absolutely brutal fight for both men to be a part of, but ultimately it was Fury who was the winner, proving he is the better boxer.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO