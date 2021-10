It's time again. The annual meeting between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots will commence at noon on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Although these two reside in different divisions, the Texans will tangle with the Patriots for the 12th time in 13 years. They've also met every single year since 2009 (minus three years 2010, 2011 & 2014), including two playoff matchups at Gillette Stadium. The Texans finally flipped the win streak script on the Patriots, having won the last two in a row at NRG Stadium in 2019 and 2020.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO