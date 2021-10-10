CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordarrelle Patterson back in game after being evaluated for concussion

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCordarrelle Patterson has been a crucial piece of the Falcons offense to this point, and he figured to be somewhat of a focal point for Atlanta with Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage out. Per Tori McElhaney, Patterson is being evaluated for a concussion. Also per McElhaney, he has been cleared...

