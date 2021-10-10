CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slight chance for rain returns Monday

By Jeff Morrow
WAFB
WAFB
 7 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A storm system will move out of the Central Plains and into the viewing area Monday afternoon and evening. The system will weaken as it arrives and eventually stall. Rain chances will remain slim with the best chance for rain in the NW corner of the WAFB viewing area Monday. The stalled system gets nudged to the north as high pressure builds to our east. A few lingering showers remain possible on Tuesday, especially during the morning hours as the continued weakened storm system lifts north.

