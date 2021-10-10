Create A Bootable Installer For Intel With M1 Mac

Apple has historically railed against the PC in some of its ad campaigns, such as the popular "Mac vs PC" ads from years past. However, the company never seemed to take a stand against a particular brand or the processing platform itself, considering Apple and Intel were working together at the time. With that relationship currently over -- for the most part at least -- Intel is taking a jab at Apple with a new ad campaign dubbed "Breaking The Spell," where Apple users are apparently convinced to convert to the PC.

