Create A Bootable Installer For Intel With M1 Mac

Glennf (Glenn Fleishman) October 8, 2021, 4:19pm #1. I recently heard from someone whose two M1 MacBook Airs—his and his wife’s—reboot regularly with a “pink screen.” In the middle of nothing consistent, a machine will freeze, display a pink screen, then restart normally. I hadn’t seen this before with my two M1s (a Mac mini and a MacBook Air), but realized I’d come back a couple of times to both computers to mysterious restarts. Not long after getting email from that person above, my machine did the restart with a pink screen! And I’ve seen it once, yesterday, without a pink screen but the same behavior.
