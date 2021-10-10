CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Create A Bootable Installer For Intel With M1 Mac

By Dave Hamilton, John F. Braun
Mac Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can make a bootable installer for intel with your M1 Mac. Apple’s Support Article has the details, and you can watch Mac Geek Gab 893 For more information. Check It Out: Create A Bootable Installer For Intel With M1 Mac.

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Download the latest Windows ISO: How to create a Windows 11 install USB drive

Windows 11 will start rolling out to eligible devices today, but not everyone will get it right away. The free update brings plenty of new features, complete with a new start menu, widgets and a refreshed interface. Even the Microsoft Store is getting a big update (though don't expect to see Android apps right away).
SOFTWARE
Hot Hardware

Intel Trolls Diehard Apple Mac Users And Makes Them All Want A New PC

Apple has historically railed against the PC in some of its ad campaigns, such as the popular "Mac vs PC" ads from years past. However, the company never seemed to take a stand against a particular brand or the processing platform itself, considering Apple and Intel were working together at the time. With that relationship currently over -- for the most part at least -- Intel is taking a jab at Apple with a new ad campaign dubbed "Breaking The Spell," where Apple users are apparently convinced to convert to the PC.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Intel PC vs. Mac ad is an unapologetic social experiment

The war between PCs and Macs has been running for almost ages, and all throughout the battles, Intel has remained mostly silent because it served both camps. With Apple’s new Silicon, however, Intel has been forced to finally pick sides and take up the cause on behalf of Windows PCs. Its latest effort to draw the line involves what it clearly labels as a social experiment implying that Apple fans don’t really know what they’re missing until reality hits them in the face.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Installer
macupdate.com

RecordPad for Mac

RecordPad is a sound recording program for Mac OS X. Using RecordPad you can quickly and easily record audio notes, messages, or annoucements in either .wav or .mp3. RecordPad is designed to be very easy and intuitive to use. Within minutes you will be able to start a recording, save it, and replay the file.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
9to5Mac

PureVPN offers secure and fast experience with new iPad optimized and M1 Mac supported apps

PureVPN has built a strong reputation as one of the best VPN services with more than 3 million customers and growing. And beyond features like pioneering always-on third-party audits that have earned customers’ trust around the world, PureVPN is dedicated to constant development. The latest improvement is new updates to give iOS and Mac users the best possible experience with fully native apps that feature M1 Mac support and iPad optimization. Read on for a closer look at everything you get with PureVPN’s latest software that runs from under $3/month.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's 512GB M1 Mac mini is $100 off during latest price war

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. Apple's current Mac mini with the M1 chip is back on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo, with the 512GB model now $100 off during the latest price war between the two retailers.
COMPUTERS
ithinkdiff.com

Intel naively hits at Apple for poor gaming experience on Macs powered by Intel and M1 chips

The new M1 Mac models deliver incredible performance and battery life and for the first time but for Intel, Apple’s Macs are still do not offer touch screens, customization options, and a good gaming experience. In its new Intel PC vs. Mac ad, the chip manufacturer shows a social experiment with “real Apple fans” who are convinced that Intel PCs are better than Mac.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

iOS developer turns vintage iMac G4 into an M1 Mac

Colby Sheets on Tuesday shared a short clip to Twitter showing off the converted iMac G4. In the clip, the device is running macOS Big Sur and is equipped with an M1 chipset pulled from a Mac mini. In celebration of Steve Job's life and his inspiration to many, I...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Developers finally get Linux running on an Apple M1-powered Mac

Asahi Linux is a project by a community of developers dedicated to getting Linux running on Apple's impressive M1 silicon. According to its September progress report (thanks Tom's Hardware), the group has made significant headway in its mission by having Ahasi Linux operating natively as a basic Linux desktop on an Apple M1 Mac.
SOFTWARE
Tidbits

M1 owners: pink screen of reboot

Glennf (Glenn Fleishman) October 8, 2021, 4:19pm #1. I recently heard from someone whose two M1 MacBook Airs—his and his wife’s—reboot regularly with a “pink screen.” In the middle of nothing consistent, a machine will freeze, display a pink screen, then restart normally. I hadn’t seen this before with my two M1s (a Mac mini and a MacBook Air), but realized I’d come back a couple of times to both computers to mysterious restarts. Not long after getting email from that person above, my machine did the restart with a pink screen! And I’ve seen it once, yesterday, without a pink screen but the same behavior.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

McDSP ships M1 compatible APB drivers

McDSP has announced that its APB Driver has been updated to support the new line of Apple Silicon powered computers. The new APB Driver takes advantage of the latest advancements in Big Sur (Mac OS 11.x) by running natively on the new M1 processor. Additionally, the latest APB Driver installer will automatically load the correct driver version on Intel and M1 processor based Macs. The APB Driver still supports older Mac OS versions, including High Sierra (Mac OS 10.13.x), Mojave (Mac OS 10.14.x), and Catalina (Mac OS 10.15.x), as well as Intel processor based Macs running Big Sur (Mac OS 11.x).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Linux on Apple M1 Macs is finally here, and usable

After months of waiting, Linux can be run on Apple M1-powered devices, the developers behind one of the leading community projects has said. The Asahi Linux project, headed by Hector Martin, has revealed in its latest progress report that its software build can now be used for “basic” tasks. Don’t...
SOFTWARE
macupdate.com

JotForm for Mac

JotForm is an easy-to-use web-form builder. You can create forms using a web-based drag-and-drop form builder, and get form responses emailed to you. JotForm has many advanced features. Such as collecting payments using secure forms and getting your submission reports in Excel. It is also possible to receive and browse your form submissions using JotForm.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with a couple of powerful devices, starting with the latest Apple Mac mini available for $659 after a $40 discount. This will get you a new Mac mini that comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip. It also packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for anything you want to do. Still, if you want more storage space, you can pick up the 512GB storage version that comes with $100 savings. And if you’re OK with open box products, you can grab a new Apple Mac mini for just $519 over at eBay, meaning that you can get one and score $180 savings.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Score Apple's M1 Mac mini at a record low price with this $100 discount

Since it launched last year, there have been some great M1 Mac mini deals. Today's offer at Amazon ranks among the best of them with $100 off the 512GB model there. With the price of the higher-capacity model down to just $799, you're able to snag Apple's M1 Mac mini at a record-matching low price. There's no telling exactly how long this discount will last, though, since it's not a part of a formal sale there.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Kaleidoscope 3 gets new interface with dark mode, native M1 Macs support, more

As we have previously covered here on 9to5Mac, Kaleidoscope is a popular and powerful Mac app for users who constantly need to compare the differences between files and folders. Following its acquisition by Letter Opener GmbH earlier this year, Kaleidoscope 3 has just been released with a new interface, native support for M1 Macs, and more.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy