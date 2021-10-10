Violent Ultimate Cartoon Recap of KUNG FU PANDA

While it may seem odd to gamers of a younger generation, the original Shenmue on the Dreamcast in 1999 was a big deal. The concept of an open-world game may be commonplace, or even worn out by today’s standards. But they weren’t as common back then, nor were they as detailed and so full of features. We were still two years away from Grand Theft Auto III, so when people found out what Shenmue was trying to do, it got many gamers very excited. Now, almost 23 years later (ow, my hip) Shenmue the Animation is coming to the small screen and we have our first trailer for it.

