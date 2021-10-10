CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Violent Ultimate Cartoon Recap of KUNG FU PANDA

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCas van de Pol is back with another one of his wild and crazy Ultimate Recap Cartoons and he decided to have fun with the DreamWorks Animation movie Kung Fu Panda. This is a much more violent and bloody condensed version of the film, so it’s safe to say that it’s not for kids.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kung Fu Panda#Dreamworks Animation
GeekTyrant

International Trailer For Marvel's ETERNALS Offers Up a Bit of New Footage

A new international trailer has hit the Internet for Marvel’s Eternals and it features a bit of new footage. Some of that footage specifically shows Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) battling the villainous Deviants. The Eternals are “a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped...
MOVIES
pcinvasion.com

The first trailer for Shenmue the Animation drops like a kung-fu kick

While it may seem odd to gamers of a younger generation, the original Shenmue on the Dreamcast in 1999 was a big deal. The concept of an open-world game may be commonplace, or even worn out by today’s standards. But they weren’t as common back then, nor were they as detailed and so full of features. We were still two years away from Grand Theft Auto III, so when people found out what Shenmue was trying to do, it got many gamers very excited. Now, almost 23 years later (ow, my hip) Shenmue the Animation is coming to the small screen and we have our first trailer for it.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

5 Movies to Watch This October For Halloween

I love Halloween and watching fun scary movies all through October to help get in the spooky mood. So here is a list of five movies I like to watch at this time of year, certainly not a complete list of my favorites but some movies that I think everyone should give a chance and watch.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for the Horror Film LAIR - "Sometimes Your Inner Demons Get Out"

A freaky trailer had been released for a new horror thriller titled Lair. The movie is described as "a new twist on the classic haunting horror formula.” The story centers around a damaged family who find themselves facing their demons both metaphorically and literally. In the film, “When Ben Dollarhdye...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Movies
GeekTyrant

New ETERNALS Clip Features The Ancient Heroes Battling The Deviants

Marvel shared a new action-packed clip for Eternals recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live and it was presented by guests Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, who star in the movie. The clip features the ancient heroes battle the villainous Deviants in an ancient time to protect group of humans. I imagine that this is a scene that take place very early on in the story.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

The COWBOY BEBOP Anime Series is Coming To Netflix and The Original Voice Cast Will Return For The Live-Action Series

Netflix has announced that they will be streaming all 26-episodes of the original Cowboy Bebop anime series ahead of the premiere on its highly-anticipated live-action adaptation. The series has already been streaming on Hulu. Netflix also released an announcement trailer that you can watch below. The action-adventure space-western series was...
COMICS
GeekTyrant

Super7 Reveals Wave 2 of Incredible POWER RANGERS Figures

Super7 recently revealed the second wave of ULTIMATES! figures for fans of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to enjoy. These figures cost $55 and look absolutely incredible. The wave includes 7” figures for Pink, Red, and Rita Repulsa as well as an 8” figure of King Sphinx and a 9” figure of the Dragonzord! Each figure comes with a variety of accessories that are amazing, and the three human figures come with multiple head sculpts! Red Ranger comes with a Jason head and a Rocky head, Pink Ranger comes with a head each for Kimberly and Katherine, and Rita even comes with a head for Kimberly as a nod to the classic moment in “Beauty and the Beast.” I love all of these incredible figures and if you want them all, you can pre-order the entire set for $275.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

Blumhouse is Developing Even More Unannounced Universal Monster Movies

Blumhouse had a big hit with its The Invisible Man, which was the first film they made with Universal Pictures that was inspired by the Universal Monster movies. After that film ended up being a success, Blumhouse announced that they were also making a Wolfman film with Ryan Gosling and a Dracula with director Karyn Kusama (Destroyer).
MOVIES
The New Yorker

Daily Cartoon: Thursday, October 14th

Drawings both wry and ridiculous from the latest issue. Some gags to explain to future generations how we lived in 2020. Scenes from the life of Roz Chast. Lessons in humor, from grade school to Johnny Carson. Celebrities pick their favorite cartoons. Enter the Cartoon Caption Contest for a chance...
COMICS
GeekTyrant

Enjoy This Exploration-Based DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Adventure from M.T. Black

If you need a new and intriguing adventure for your low-level Dungeons & Dragons. The Secret of Strangelight Hall from M.T. Black and Chance Dudinak. This adventure is focused on the exploration pillar of D&D which helps set it apart from many of the more combat-focused adventures out there. In the adventure, level 1-4 characters will explore an ancient mansion that’s full of mystery. While The Secret of Strangelight Hall is set in the world of Iskandar, you can easily adapt it to whatever setting your campaign is in.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Disney Developing an Anime Series Adaptation of DISNEY: TWISTED-WONDERLAND

Disney is currently developing an anime series adaptation of the Japanese mobile game Disney: Twisted-Wonderland. The news was shared on the official Disney+ Japan Twitter account and they also offered a teaser image showing off some of the characters that will be included in the series. The game centers around...
COMICS
GeekTyrant

ROBIN ROBIN Trailer Looks Like Delightful Holiday Fun

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for their new holiday special from Aardman Animation (Shaun the Sheep, Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit), Robin Robin. It tells the story of a young Robin who was raised by mice trying to do all the things mice do. When she hears a story about the magic star that “homans” put on a tree once a year that will grant wishes, it looks like she is determined to have the star work some magic by transforming her into a real mouse.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Cool New Teaser for DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

DC FANDOME is well underway and a wonderful little gem that popped up was the teaser for DC League of Super-Pets. This is a movie that has been in production since 2018, and is being being written and directed by Jared Stern with the help of fellow director Sam Levine and co-writer John Whittington. Check out the fun little teaser that DC FamDome gave us:
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Discover the Fairy Tales of Remnant in RWBY Mini Series

The lore of the world of RWBY is deep and vast, almost as much as the fan theories surrounding the show. Rooster Teeth announced today that we will get to learn even more about the world with a new RWBY mini series, RWBY Fairy Tales. It looks like we will...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy