Violent Ultimate Cartoon Recap of KUNG FU PANDA

Super7 recently revealed the second wave of ULTIMATES! figures for fans of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to enjoy. These figures cost $55 and look absolutely incredible. The wave includes 7” figures for Pink, Red, and Rita Repulsa as well as an 8” figure of King Sphinx and a 9” figure of the Dragonzord! Each figure comes with a variety of accessories that are amazing, and the three human figures come with multiple head sculpts! Red Ranger comes with a Jason head and a Rocky head, Pink Ranger comes with a head each for Kimberly and Katherine, and Rita even comes with a head for Kimberly as a nod to the classic moment in “Beauty and the Beast.” I love all of these incredible figures and if you want them all, you can pre-order the entire set for $275.
