Eli Gold on his call of Texas A&M’s game-winning FG over Alabama: ‘Just let the crowd tell the story’

Less than two years removed from winning a national championship, Ed Orgeron’s time as LSU’s head coach has an expiration date. As Sports Illustrated first reported Sunday, LSU and Orgeron have reached an agreement to make the 2021 season Orgeron’s last as the Tigers’ head coach. It marks a stunning downfall for Orgeron who guided LSU to a national championship on Jan. 13, 2020. The news comes a day after LSU upset Florida in the Tigers’ best win of the season though SI said the discussions began after last week’s loss to Kentucky. He is expected to coach out the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO