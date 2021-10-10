Eli Gold on his call of Texas A&M’s game-winning FG over Alabama: ‘Just let the crowd tell the story’
It was a hectic moment Saturday night in College Station. Two seconds left and the game tied at 38 between Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama. Aggies kicker Seth Small was lined up at the Alabama 21 with two seconds left, getting ready to attempt a 28-yard, game-winning field goal to snap the Tide’s 19-game win streak and hand Alabama coach Nick Saban his first loss to a former assistant in Jimbo Fisher.www.al.com
