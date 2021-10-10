CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * Until Friday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 5.9 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.2 Tue 7 PM 9.1 8.7 7.9 Falling

