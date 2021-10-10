Flood Warning issued for Codington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 07:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon by 500 PM CDT. Target Area: Codington The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Willow Creek Near Watertown affecting Codington County. The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Flood Warning for the Willow Creek Near Watertown. * From this morning until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.2 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 10.2 feet.