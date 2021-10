Sometimes when a fan base gets critical of their coach after doing so much, that coach often leaves (Jimbo Fisher-FSU, Mike Leach-TTech, Nick Saban-LSU, etc). Could this be the year Dabo gets pulled from Clemson? The scene is perfect... Clemson fans are very critical, despite his record, and this gives him a great opportunity to reunite with his best QB and RB combo on an NFL team.