*Update- Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash- Camden
Camden- Delaware State Police have identified the individual who died in a fatal motorcycle crash on October 8, 2021, as 57-year-old Alfred DeSomma of Clayton, DE. This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Master Corporal William Booth by calling 302-697-4454.dsp.delaware.gov
