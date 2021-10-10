U.S. mail slowdown applies to prescription drugs and bills but, apparently, not junk mail

It seems like everything is getting faster these days. Except the mail. Our mail service wasn’t exactly prompt as it was. To send a letter across town, it is sent to St. Paul before being returned to La Crosse. But starting last week, our mail delivery is even slower. And it’s no accident. It is part of the strategic plan of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, that seems to fly in the face of logic. That plan is to save money by slowing mail delivery while charging more. Mail that had been delivered in 3 days will now take five. That will affect everything from bills to prescription meds to absentee ballots. On average, delivery is now 30% slower. Meanwhile, the price of stamps was increased in August, and just this week prices went up for sending packages, an extra 30 cents to $5 depending on the size of the package. That is quite a business model. Less service, more cost. Imagine if your favorite restaurant did that. How likely would you be to go back? The biggest cost to these moves may be undermining faith in the U.S. Postal Service which could cause long-term harm to the agency. The plan is called “Delivering for America” which seems an odd name given they aren’t delivering as much or as quickly. Now, more than ever, sending a letter by snail mail lives up to its name.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO