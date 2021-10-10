CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. mail slowdown applies to prescription drugs and bills but, apparently, not junk mail

On Oct. 1, the U.S. Post Office initiated the slowdown of mail delivery, which is part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan (”Is slowing deliveries a wise solution to Postal Service woes?” Editorial Board Roundtable, Oct. 10). Curiously, on Monday, Oct. 4, we received all the junk mail and grocery ads that have always been delivered on Tuesday, arriving a day early!

