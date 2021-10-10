CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Video: Jets called for brutal roughing the passer against Falcons

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NFL had an early kickoff on Sunday with the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons playing in England, and the officiating crew wasted no time making a controversial call. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was flagged for roughing the passer on third down early in the first quarter. The call was a big one, as New York had forced an incomplete pass and the Falcons were about to punt. But was it a penalty? Here’s the video:

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 48

DamaionGemini Williams
6d ago

There was nothing wrong with that tackle on the QB.. Goodell has made the NFL soft.. There was none of these sissy calls during the Paul Taglabue days..

Reply
9
bill meehan
7d ago

they may as well put flags on QBs, cuz every time you touch one there's a penalty

Reply
22
Lawrence Ehrbar
6d ago

it's not a bad idea to rough up the quarterback perhaps once during the game if you can afford the penalty. hey, give him something to think about.

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Falcons News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned the Atlanta Falcons would be without their two top receivers this weekend. Just days before the team’s game against the New York Jets in London, both Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn’t make the trip. Gage is dealing with an injury, while Ridley reportedly didn’t make the trip for personal reasons.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been labelled with the most unwanted tag in sport - but there was to be no fourth-quarter heartbreak in London this time for the 36-year-old

It’s the tag every sportsman dreads. For all the hard work and dedication, all the victories and adulation, one dreaded moment can earn you that most unwanted of labels: the bottlejob. Somewhat harshly, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is best known not for his consistency as a 14-year franchise quarterback,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
talesbuzz.com

Quincy Williams hit with terrible roughing the passer on Matt Ryan in Jets-Falcons London game

For the second straight week, officials gifted Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan a terrible roughing the passer penalty, this time in the NFL London game vs. the Jets. The roughing penalty was called against New York linebacker Quincy Williams on Atlanta’s first drive of the day, at the 12:55 mark. Williams made a good move to get upfield, hitting Ryan as he let the ball go and forcing an incomplete pass.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roughing the passer call on Jets' Quincy Williams proves impossibility of playing defense

With 12:55 left in the first quarter of the Falcons-Jets game from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Jets pass-rusher Quincy Williams — who had his first NFL sack last week against the Titans, joining his brother Quinnen, who is on the same defense and had two quarterback takedowns in that game — took down Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan. It was a third-and-9 play and should have ended the Falcons’ drive, but referee Tony Corrente called Williams for roughing the passer, giving the Falcons a first down, and moving the ball from the Atlanta 36-yard line to the New York 49-yard line.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
saturdaydownsouth.com

The Best College Football Upset Picks for Week 7

Last weekend may not have brought us our biggest upset of the year in relation to the point spread or moneyline, but it certainly did in terms of a prominent team going down. Texas A&M knocked off Alabama, blowing the CFP wide open while allowing Georgia to steal the nation’s top spot. Iowa survived Penn State, Michigan State held off an upset bid by Nebraska, and Oklahoma engineered a comeback for the ages to win and cover against underdogs Texas, keeping all of those victorious teams undefeated. Will more chaos steal the show in Week 7? Let’s get into it.
NFL
WSB Radio

The Falcons hold on to beat the Jets in London

It was Sunday morning NFL football for the Atlanta Falcons across the pond in London. And they might file a request to stay in England. It got close, but the Falcons held-on to beat the Jets 27-20 in a game played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. QB Matt...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Young received roughing the passer penalty for ridiculously soft hit

When things aren’t going your way, sometimes the bad things seem to just keep happening. For the Washington Football Team defense, today was no different. On a 4th down play for the Atlanta Falcons during their game with Washington on Sunday, Washington defensive end Chase Young was tagged with a ridiculous roughing the passer call after making a hit (or more of a passing glance) on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
NFL
Yardbarker

London Calling: Atlanta Falcons 27, Jets 20 - 'Psych Job'

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith tried ... everything. As his Falcons were prepping for Sunday's NFL Week 5 visit to London to oppose the equally woeful New York Jets, the first-year boss tried ... *Comedy, as he attempted to channel another American coach in Europe, TV's "Ted Lasso,'' complete with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football
newyorkjets.com

4 Jets to Watch Sunday Morning Against the Falcons in London

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White play their second game in franchise history in London, against the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday:. QB Zach Wilson — Not to lay too much pressure on the rookie's shoulder pads, but he and his receivers are coming off their best game of the season vs. the Titans, just in time to face the Falcons pass defense, which is last in the NFL in opponents' passer rating (121.0), tied for last in TD passes allowed (11) and 27th in opponents' passing accuracy (70.1%). Additionally, the Jets' ground game could use a boost to help the play-action game, and the Falcons' run defense is 22nd in yards allowed/carry. None of these guarantee success for Zach, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, et al., in North London, but all are good omens for a pass offense that took a big step forward 3,500 miles away in North Jersey one week earlier.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

3 Things to Know | Jets at Falcons

The Jets are 3-1 playing in countries other than the U.S. in the preseason and regular season, with a 2-0 record in the regular season. The last time the Jets played overseas was in London was 2015, beating the Dolphins by 27-14 at Wembley Stadium. Playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday against Atlanta, head coach Robert Saleh feels prepared for the acclimating his players to the time change.
NFL
CBS Detroit

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just pulled out a thriller.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

First Look | Jets at Falcons

The Jets travel to London in Week 5 to play the Falcons, coached by first-year head coach Arthur Smith, who has a 1-3 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Falcons. 2021 Season. 1-3 overall, 4th in NFC South. Passing leader: Matt Ryan (67.9%, 990 yards,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Jets’ Wilson Eyes Carryover Against Falcons In London Debut

The rookie quarterback finished the game 21/34 passing for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week for the performance. The Jets own a record of 1-3 on the season. New York’s next game is against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October...
NFL
fox46.com

Falcons without starting S Erik Harris against Jets

LONDON (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting safety Erik Harris for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London because of a calf injury. Falcons cornerback Avery Williams will also miss the game with a hamstring injury. Both were declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

What if the Falcons win/lose against the New York Jets

We felt pretty good at this time last week, following a victory in New York against the Giants. The Falcons of course followed that up by doing what they usually do — giving the fanbase a punch in the gut in the game immediately after to destroy all good will.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy