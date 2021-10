CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was grazed in the abdomen early Sunday morning in West Garfield Park according to police.

Around 1:51 a.m., the boy was standing on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard gunshots. He didn’t see the offender or know which directions the shots came from.

He was taken to Mount Sinai by a friend in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives are investigating.